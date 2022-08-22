Best Crypto Gambling Sites

If crypto and gambling is your thing, you’ve come to the right place! We at Bestcryptogamblingsites have compiled a list of the best crypto gambling sites you can play at right now. Whether it’s sports betting or the online casino, we’ve made sure to offer you a full list of some of the best crypto gambling sites, and you can find them listed below. Needless to say, anonymity is guaranteed! If you are interested particularly in the best crypto casino sites or best crypto sports betting sites, navigate to the corresponding sections. Wanna visit Bitcoin esports betting sites? We also got you covered!

Benefits of gambling for crypto currency

The creation of blockchain technology has become an important stage in the development of the gambling industry. The gambling industry has always been blamed for a lack of transparency, and the popularization of cryptocurrencies has solved this problem. The use of blockchain in the development of a casino allows you to create open databases that contain information about all payments and other operations. Its authenticity is easy to check, and fraudulent sites quickly get blacklisted. In addition to security, such operators offer other advantages as well:

There is no regional binding. For calculations in cryptocurrency, it does not matter in which country the player lives. Operations are carried out under the same conditions. At the same time, for standard payment systems, the place of residence of the player matters.

For calculations in cryptocurrency, it does not matter in which country the player lives. Operations are carried out under the same conditions. At the same time, for standard payment systems, the place of residence of the player matters. Anonymity. To open a cryptocurrency wallet, you do not need to go through verification and provide personal data. You can own it anonymously. On many crypto gambling websites, you can make deposits and withdrawals incognito. Check out our anonymous casino section to play without disclosing any personal data.

To open a cryptocurrency wallet, you do not need to go through verification and provide personal data. You can own it anonymously. On many crypto gambling websites, you can make deposits and withdrawals incognito. Check out our anonymous casino section to play without disclosing any personal data. Cashout speed. Although withdrawals to a bank card and e-wallet take no more than a few hours, sometimes there are delays. When playing for crypto, this problem is excluded. Funds arrive no later than an hour.

Although withdrawals to a bank card and e-wallet take no more than a few hours, sometimes there are delays. When playing for crypto, this problem is excluded. Funds arrive no later than an hour. Low deposit limits. You can replenish your account with a smaller amount than when using fiat money. Many digital coins are divided into smaller parts suitable for a deposit.

You can replenish your account with a smaller amount than when using fiat money. Many digital coins are divided into smaller parts suitable for a deposit. Maintaining the rate. Being on the balance of the account in the casino, the cryptocurrency retains its value. It is not converted into dollars, euros or other currency.

Being on the balance of the account in the casino, the cryptocurrency retains its value. It is not converted into dollars, euros or other currency. Absence of commissions. Many payment services charge a small percentage for transfers. Within a single transaction, the losses are imperceptible, but at a distance they add up to tangible amounts. When withdrawing money to a crypto wallet, the user does not lose part of it on the commission.

Other pros:

Increased welcome bonus.

The strong volatility of the cryptocurrency allows you to make a profit.

An algorithm that improves real-time randomization in terms of fairness and openness.

Differences from regular sites

There is no fundamental difference between classic operators and those that accept crypto. All sites have long come to a single design standard and use the same approaches in creating navigation and interface. It is difficult to distinguish a cryptocurrency operator from a regular one. To make sure that the casino accepts digital coins, you need to look at the user agreement, site rules, or ask a question to the support service.

Pure crypto casino sites vs. hybrid casinos

There are several types of online casinos with digital coin bets. They are distinguished by different performance indicators: bonuses, deposit and withdrawal limits, payout speed, support service, etc. But the division into categories occurs depending on the technologies used and the conditions offered to customers. There are two groups in total:

Casinos accepting Bitcoin and other tokens. These are classic gambling operators. Many started working even before the popularization of cryptocurrencies. When digital coins came into use, their support was added to the cashier. Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies coexist here with classic electronic wallets and payment systems, as well as fiat currencies. Sometimes it is not possible to select crypto as an account currency. But payments from crypto wallets are accepted with automatic conversion into dollars, euros, etc. The advantage of such sites is their reputation. Blockchain gambling sites. Information about all winnings and payment transactions enters an open database on these sites. There are no usual deposit and withdrawal methods, but dozens of cryptocurrencies are available. Many coins can be exchanged on their internal exchange. This type of sites better reveals the game for tokens and sometimes can be completely anonymous, without registration and verification.

What to look for in crypto casino

The popularity of cryptocurrencies in the field of gambling has led to the emergence of hundreds of new sites. Many of them were scammers. When choosing a site, it is important to consider various factors:

License. The presence of this document becomes a confirmation of the legality of the operator. If there is no license, the site administration can change the parameters of the slots, increasing their income.

The presence of this document becomes a confirmation of the legality of the operator. If there is no license, the site administration can change the parameters of the slots, increasing their income. Coin support. Reliable crypto casinos allow you to replenish your account, withdraw money and place bets not only in Bitcoin. In addition to this coin, there are many other altcoins and tokens. To avoid conversion, currency support must be provided by default. In fact, to be able call itself a crypto casino, it has to support at least 3 different coins.

Reliable crypto casinos allow you to replenish your account, withdraw money and place bets not only in Bitcoin. In addition to this coin, there are many other altcoins and tokens. To avoid conversion, currency support must be provided by default. In fact, to be able call itself a crypto casino, it has to support at least 3 different coins. Number of games and its diversity. Initially, gambling sites on the blockchain could offer only a few dozen of games. Today, this problem has been solved, and on trusted sites, customers are given access to hundreds and thousands of slot machines, crypto roulette, baccarat and other names.

Initially, gambling sites on the blockchain could offer only a few dozen of games. Today, this problem has been solved, and on trusted sites, customers are given access to hundreds and thousands of slot machines, crypto roulette, baccarat and other names. Mobile version. In parallel with digital money, gadgets are developing. More than 50% of all website visits come from smartphones. The best cryptocurrency gambling sites must allow playing through mobile version or application.

In parallel with digital money, gadgets are developing. More than 50% of all website visits come from smartphones. The best cryptocurrency gambling sites must allow playing through mobile version or application. Bonuses. Promotional offers for new and active users allow you to get extra money and free spins at the start and in the future. Among the most popular bonuses are: no deposit free spins, deposit bonus, wager free bonuses.

These and other criteria were taken into account by the editors of this site when compiling the best crypto gambling sites rating. It includes reliable licensed sites with favorable conditions for users.

Criteria for choosing top crypto gambling sites

When compiling the rating on this page, the editors took into account dozens of parameters for the operation of sites. The key ones have already been listed earlier. But in the case of a cryptocurrency casino, criteria related to money and payment transactions are of particular importance.

Privacy

When replenishing an account and withdrawing funds through electronic wallets and bank cards, the services ask the user for various details: mobile phone number, email address, first name, last name and other data. Crypto operations are carried out without this. To make a payment, it is enough to indicate the amount, and the platform will give the wallet number to which you want to transfer your coins. When the money arrives on it, the account balance will be replenished automatically.

If the casino does not require mandatory verification, you can remain completely anonymous when using crypto wallets. The player does not indicate his/her contact and personal data anywhere. This also provides security in case of hacking the information bases of online casinos. Even if attackers gain access to them, there will be no player data inside.

Commission rates

The deposit does not imply a fee, even when using fiat money. The amount is credited to the balance in full after payment confirmation. However, a small percentage can be withheld when withdrawing your money. If it is not set by the casino, it may be provided by the payment system. The commission averages from 0.8 to 3%.

On cryptocurrency platforms, the percentage is either less or absent. Its size depends on the financial policy of the operator and the service through which the transfer is made. If digital coins are received immediately to the wallet, no commission is charged. If exchange services are involved, it can be. The amount is indicated in the terms of use of the payment system when choosing it at the checkout.

Deposit and withdrawal of money

Bitcoin is the first, most expensive and popular digital coin. But besides it, users also hold other tokens. So that they do not have to exchange them on exchanges and lose money during conversion, the best crypto gambling sites should provide support for less popular coins. Among them are Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Dash and many others. We compiled lists of crypto casino and betting sites by coin: Ripple casinos, XLM gambling sites, Solana crypto casino sites, sports betting sites with Stellar, top BNB sports betting sites, Monero betting sites, top ADA sports betting sites, NFT betting sites, betting sites that accept Litecoin, Ethereum betting sites, top USDT sports betting sites and much more more.

In addition to the number of available cryptocurrencies, when evaluating the casino, the convenience of making transactions, the speed of their processing, and the list of data required for input were taken into account.

How to start playing in crypto casino

The first step is choosing a casino. Beginners can stop at one of the top crypto gambling sites presented in the rating on this page. All of them have been checked manually, and their reliability is confirmed by the editors. Or you can choose the online casino, based on the criteria already described.

Registration

To play for money, you need to register at the casino. The procedure for creating an account is the same everywhere. On the main page, you need to click on the button for registration and fill in the fields in the form that opens. If you receive an e-mail or mobile phone message with a link to confirm the creation of an account, you must click on it.

The information provided in the registration form must be true. Entering false information will complicate the resolution of disputes that may arise in the future.

Some sites allow you to play without registration – so called anonymous casinos.

Making a deposit

If the site does not offer to start playing in a casino for cryptocurrency with a bonus without replenishing an account, you will need to transfer money to your casino balance. Payment transactions are carried out through the Cashier/Banking section. What needs to be done:

Open the Banking section and go to the deposit tab. Choose a payment system. Fill in the details in the empty fields. Confirm payment.

When depositing in cryptocurrency, digital coins are transferred in the specified amount to the wallet address provided by the gambling site.

First bet

When the money is credited to the balance, it remains to choose a slot or any other game to start. You need to go to the entertainment directory and click on one of the items in a portfolio of games. When choosing, it is recommended to take into account the bankroll and the parameters of the machine, comparing the available money with betting limits, returns, volatility and other characteristics of the slot. After launching the device, it will be possible to choose the cost of the spin and start the rotation.

Crypto casino security

Cryptocurrency platforms provide protection and confidentiality of personal and payment information. Data cannot be stolen and used by attackers to embezzle user funds. This is made possible by decentralized wallet management. In conventional payment systems, the money is in the company’s accounts. In the case of cryptocurrency, digital coins are the property of the owner of the wallet. When making a direct transaction, intermediaries do not take part in the process. And the security of the game itself is ensured by automatically entering all the results into a single open database. Anyone can verify this information and make sure the casino is honest.

Sports betting with cryptocurrencies

Some crypto casinos have integrated sportsbooks. What’s more, there are entire betting sites that have been offering crypto sports betting since the very beginning. Recently, two categories of gambling portals are often combined, offering users maximum opportunities in terms of cryptocurrency entertainment.

Crypto bookmakers offer the opportunity to bet cryptocurrency on competitions and sport events in all more or less well-known sports tournaments in the world. Esports is also available for crypto currency betting. Here are some of the most popular sports and esports disciplines

Crypto bookmakers offer users various promotions, bonuses and tournaments. From time to time you can get a freebet or insurance. Sportsbook odds can vary, so here you have to compare them manually.

When betting on sports using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, users get access to the same benefits as in the case of casino games. These are fast and cheap transactions, as well as the ability to bet on sports anonymously. In addition, you can get to exclusive cryptocurrency offers from one or another crypto sportsbook.

Best cryptocurrency gambling sites: conclusion

Digital currencies are great for entertainment like casino games and sports betting. They have many advantages over more traditional payment methods. This is a new market that is rapidly developing and offers unique conditions for each participant.

